Florida Girls: Is the Pop TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Florida Girls TV show on Pop: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Pop TV)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Florida Girls TV show on Pop TVWhat’s shaking in the Sunshine State? Has the Florida Girls TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Pop? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Florida Girls season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Pop sitcom, Florida Girls comes from creator Laura Chinn, who also stars with Melanie Field, Laci Mosley, and Patty Guggenheim. It centers on four women who get slapped in the face by their lackluster lives when their one driven friend leaves town in pursuit of her dreams. Shelby (Chinn), Kaitlin (Field), Jayla (Mosley), and Erica (Guggenheim) make quite the motley crew. Still, they stick together as they try to handle whatever life throws at them, while they eke out their existence.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Florida Girls averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 69,000 viewers. Learn how Florida Girls stacks up against other Pop TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Florida Girls was been renewed for a second season but was later cancelled. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will Pop cancel or renew Florida Girls season two? Pop’s numbers are pretty small even for a cable network. Like most shows, Florida Girls’ chances of being cancelled or renewed come down to whether Pop feels like it’s getting enough bang for its buck, as well as other things, like how much they want to stay in business with up-and-comer Chinn. I’ll update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Florida Girls cancellation or renewal news.

10/4/19 update: Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop.
3/5/20 update: The show was subsequently cancelled, before season two was produced.
 

What do you think? Are you upset that season two of the Florida Girls TV series was cancelled by Pop?



Leave a Reply

Dawn Carr
Reader
Dawn Carr

I CANT WAIT FOR ANOTHER SEASON. LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS SHOW. KEEP IT GOING❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

February 18, 2020 12:52 pm
Ann
Reader
Ann

Please keep this clever and entertaining show going. It is relevant. ❤️

January 8, 2020 11:28 pm
Lisa Vold
Reader
Lisa Vold

This show is unique and hilarious! I lived in the area where it takes place.❤

September 29, 2019 3:38 pm
michael
Reader
michael

WOULD LOVE TO SEE ANOTHER SEASON OF FLORIDA GIRLS LOVE THE SHOW

September 20, 2019 8:56 am
Dave
Reader
Dave

Funniest show on tv! My granddaughter and i love this show! We watched all season 1 on demand after seeing a promo. Please bring it back!

September 12, 2019 3:17 am
FL female
Reader
FL female

Renew this show. Freshest, funniest show on tv. Every character is excellent.

September 3, 2019 8:08 am
Alexandra
Reader
Alexandra

I am obsessed with this show!!!! Love it so much! I’m planning on being Erica for Halloween this year!!!! Please have this show return for more seasons!!!!!!!

August 27, 2019 5:27 pm
George Davy
Reader
George Davy

i found the show channel surfing & watched the whole season on demand very funny keep it poptv

August 27, 2019 12:54 pm
George Davy
Reader
George Davy

I was just channel surfing & found Florida girls, I watched all of season one on demand they should give it another season very funny show

August 27, 2019 12:53 pm
Melanie
Reader
Melanie

absolutely LOVE this show. It’s hilarious ! Please make a second season ❤️

August 21, 2019 10:44 pm
Rindie
Reader
Rindie

We totally live this show in land locked Illinois!! Please please please renew!!!

August 17, 2019 10:45 am
Jennifer Bryfczynski
Reader
Jennifer Bryfczynski

We love this show! Please don’t cancel!

August 16, 2019 9:41 pm
Kat
Reader
Kat

Me too! This show is so good. It’s so funny, especially when it hits way too close to comfort for us former Florida girls. I want more!

August 10, 2019 3:34 am
Bliss E
Reader
Bliss E

Please bring Florida girls back for a second season! I LOVE LOVE LOVE this show!

August 1, 2019 5:32 pm
