What’s This TV Show About?

A Pop sitcom, Florida Girls comes from creator Laura Chinn, who also stars with Melanie Field, Laci Mosley, and Patty Guggenheim. It centers on four women who get slapped in the face by their lackluster lives when their one driven friend leaves town in pursuit of her dreams. Shelby (Chinn), Kaitlin (Field), Jayla (Mosley), and Erica (Guggenheim) make quite the motley crew. Still, they stick together as they try to handle whatever life throws at them, while they eke out their existence.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Florida Girls averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 69,000 viewers. Learn how Florida Girls stacks up against other Pop TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Pop cancel or renew Florida Girls season two? Pop’s numbers are pretty small even for a cable network. Like most shows, Florida Girls’ chances of being cancelled or renewed come down to whether Pop feels like it’s getting enough bang for its buck, as well as other things, like how much they want to stay in business with up-and-comer Chinn. I’ll update this page with any developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Florida Girls cancellation or renewal news.

10/4/19 update: Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop.

3/5/20 update: The show was subsequently cancelled, before season two was produced.



