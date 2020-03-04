Vulture Watch

Airing on CBC in Canada and Pop in the United States, Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon, and Sarah Levy. The Canadian sitcom centers on the once wealthy Rose family, who lost nearly everything, when the government collected on years of back taxes. Their only retreat is the backwater town of Schitt’s Creek, the family’s last remaining asset. Over the years, while plotting to regain their fortune and status, the family’s learned to live with the locals and may even have found some happiness.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Schitt’s Creek averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s up by 88% in the demo and up by 76% in viewership. Find out how Schitt’s Creek stacks up against other Pop TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Schitt’s Creek is ending so it won’t be renewed for a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if CBS and Pop will cancel or renew Schitt’s Creek for season seven since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. Could the characters return someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Schitt’s Creek news.



