ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, House, Nurse Jackie: TV Doctors Unite to Thank Healthcare Workers

by Jessica Pena,

The fake doctors are helping the real doctors. The casts of ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, Nurse Jackie, House, and more recently contributed to a video thanking healthcare worker, TVInsider reports.

The video, which features Zach Braff, Olivia Wilde, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore, Edie Falco, and more, supports #FirstReponsdersFirst. The charity helps provide resources to healthcare works and first responders dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the video below:

