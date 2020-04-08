ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, House, Nurse Jackie: TV Doctors Unite to Thank Healthcare Workers

The fake doctors are helping the real doctors. The casts of ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, Nurse Jackie, House, and more recently contributed to a video thanking healthcare worker, TVInsider reports.
The video, which features Zach Braff, Olivia Wilde, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore, Edie Falco, and more, supports #FirstReponsdersFirst. The charity helps provide resources to healthcare works and first responders dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us. Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst ELBOW BUMPS to my favorite fake docs : @patrickdempsey @nph @donald_aison @zachbraff Julianna Margulies Maura Tierney @_sarahchalke @ediefalco @lisaedelstein @jennifermorrison @omarepps @realpjacobson @kalpenn @iamsandraohinsta @katewalsh @freddiehighmore @jennifer.garner And my friend and super-editor @jamie_egan !!!
