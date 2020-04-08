ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, House, Nurse Jackie: TV Doctors Unite to Thank Healthcare Workers

The fake doctors are helping the real doctors. The casts of ER, Scrubs, Grey’s Anatomy, Nurse Jackie, House, and more recently contributed to a video thanking healthcare worker, TVInsider reports.

The video, which features Zach Braff, Olivia Wilde, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, Freddie Highmore, Edie Falco, and more, supports #FirstReponsdersFirst. The charity helps provide resources to healthcare works and first responders dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the video below:

What do you think? Do you watch a lot of medical TV shows? Which are your favorites?