Schitt’s Creek: Season Six Ratings

We don’t have to worry about the Rose family being cancelled this time around. Schitt’s Creek has already been renewed for a sixth and final season on CBC in Canada and Pop in the United States. The series has grown in popularity as the years have passed, thanks to streaming services offering the show. Will the final season on Pop reflect that growth in the ratings? Stay tuned.

A CBC and Pop fish out of water comedy from creators Eugene and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, Tim Rozon, and Sarah Levy. The Canadian sitcom centers on the once wealthy Rose family, who lost nearly everything, when the government collected on years of back taxes. Their only retreat is the backwater town of Schitt’s Creek, the family’s last remaining asset. Over the years, while plotting to regain their fortune and status, the family’s learned to live with the locals and may even have found some happiness.

For comparisons: Season five of Schitt’s Creek on Pop averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 356,000 viewers.

