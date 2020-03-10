With Schitt’s Creek approaching its sixth and final season, Pop TV is searching for another quirky comedy to transport its viewers — right to the couch. Enter the Florida Girls TV show. Does this new Sunshine State slice-of-life comedy have what it takes to draw in the summertime audience? Will Florida Girls be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Pop sitcom, Florida Girls comes from creator Laura Chinn, who also stars with Melanie Field, Laci Mosley, and Patty Guggenheim. It centers on four women who get slapped in the face by their lackluster lives when their one driven friend leaves town in pursuit of her dreams. Shelby (Chinn), Kaitlin (Field), Jayla (Mosley), and Erica (Guggenheim) make quite the motley crew. Still, they stick together as they try to handle whatever life throws at them, while they eke out their existence.

*10/4/19 update: Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop.

*3/5/20 update: The show was subsequently cancelled, before season two was produced.