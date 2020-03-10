Menu

Florida Girls: Season One Ratings

Published:

Florida Girls TV show on Pop: season 1 ratings (cancelled renewed season 2?)

With Schitt’s Creek approaching its sixth and final season, Pop TV is searching for another quirky comedy to transport its viewers — right to the couch. Enter the Florida Girls TV show. Does this new Sunshine State slice-of-life comedy have what it takes to draw in the summertime audience? Will Florida Girls be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Pop sitcom, Florida Girls comes from creator Laura Chinn, who also stars with Melanie Field, Laci Mosley, and Patty Guggenheim. It centers on four women who get slapped in the face by their lackluster lives when their one driven friend leaves town in pursuit of her dreams. Shelby (Chinn), Kaitlin (Field), Jayla (Mosley), and Erica (Guggenheim) make quite the motley crew. Still, they stick together as they try to handle whatever life throws at them, while they eke out their existence.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. Refresh to see the latest.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

What do you think? Do you like the Florida Girls TV series? Should this Pop TV show be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

*10/4/19 update: Florida Girls has been renewed for a second season on Pop.

*3/5/20 update: The show was subsequently cancelled, before season two was produced.



Lyra
Reader
Lyra

Keep the Florida Girls coming! This is one hilarious show & the cast is perfect… almost believable. Lol.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
August 23, 2019 11:34 pm
Betty
Reader
Betty

Hilarious! If you don't like this you have no sense of humor.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 8, 2019 10:10 pm
Betty
Reader
Betty

Please keep this funny show! Whoever says cancel does not have a good sense of humor.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 8, 2019 10:09 pm
Sam and Dean
Reader
Sam and Dean

Most new shows provide a trailer. This new show just provides the trailer trash. Cancel, apply salt, and burn.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
August 8, 2019 1:32 am
DAa
Reader
DAa

Renew Florida girls! It's so wrong, but so Dead on funny!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
August 8, 2019 12:02 am
Allison Holcombe
Reader
Allison Holcombe

Pleeeeease continue this amazing show! It is HILARIOUS!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
August 4, 2019 8:52 am
