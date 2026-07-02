Godfather of Harlem: No Season Five; MGM+ Crime Drama to End with Two-Hour Series Finale

Godfather of Harlem is coming to an end. MGM+ has canceled the series but plans to finish out the story with a two-hour series finale film. Viewers will not be left hanging after the end of season four, which premiered in April 2025.

Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Vincent D’Onofrio, Whoopi Goldberg, Elvis Nolasco, Erik Palladino, and Rome Flynn star in the series, which depicts the life of Bumpy Johnson as he fights to reclaim Harlem.

MGM+ shared the following about the cancellation of the series:

“MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, today announced it has greenlit a two-hour series finale for the critically acclaimed crime drama Godfather of Harlem, marking the epic conclusion of its final season. Production is scheduled to begin in July in New York. Academy Award(R) winner Forest Whitaker, who serves as both star and executive producer, will return alongside the series’ ensemble cast. Co-created by Chris Brancato (Narcos) and Paul Eckstein (Narcos), the series is produced by 20th Television.

Godfather of Harlem has been a cornerstone of MGM+’s premium original programming since its debut, consistently ranking among the network’s top-performing series. The show has delivered strong subscriber acquisition metrics, with each new season drawing an expanded and deeply loyal audience. Its blend of historical drama, complex character work, and high-stakes storytelling have earned broad critical acclaim, making it one of the most distinctive crime dramas on television and a flagship title for the MGM+ brand.

In the two-hour series finale of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson faces the ultimate reckoning as the walls close in around his empire. With enemies converging from every direction – political, criminal, and personal – Bumpy must draw on every alliance, every sacrifice, and every hard lesson earned across five seasons to protect what he has built and the people he loves. The two-hour conclusion delivers the culmination of Bumpy’s extraordinary saga: a man who rose from the streets of Harlem to reshape the power structures of an entire era, and who now must decide what legacy he leaves behind.

“Playing Bumpy Johnson has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” said Whitaker. “This character, this story, and this ensemble have allowed me to explore the complexity of a man caught between ambition, loyalty, and survival. I’m grateful to Michael Wright and MGM+, Chris Brancato, 20th Television, Amazon, the entire creative team, and our extraordinary cast, for five seasons of exceptional collaboration.”

“Forest Whitaker’s portrayal of Bumpy Johnson has been nothing short of extraordinary, and this series has been a defining jewel of MGM+’s original programming slate,” said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+. “We are deeply proud to give Godfather of Harlem the sendoff it deserves – a two-hour finale that honors the ambition, craft, and emotional power the creative team and cast have brought to this series from day one. This is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that MGM+ was built to champion.”

“I’m grateful to MGM+, 20th Television, and our talented cast and crew for the opportunity to complete Bumpy Johnson’s extraordinary journey,” said Brancato. “Forest has filled the role with his signature blend of intelligence, ferocity, and gentility, bringing to life the boss who ruled Harlem’s streets for more than two decades.”

In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, Black Panther), the series finale will see the return of Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It), Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (WeCrashed), Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage, Boardwalk Empire), and Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder, Imperfect Women), among others. Guest star casting for the finale will be announced later.

Produced by 20th Television, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Michael Panes, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, and Markuann Smith. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.”