Maya: Starz Partners on New Thriller Drama Starring Bella Ramsey, Daisy Haggard and Tobias Menzie

Maya is headed to Starz. The cable network has partnered with Channel 4 on the drama series and will air the series in the US. The first photos for the series have been released.

Daisy Haggard, Bella Ramsey, and Tobias Menzies star in the series, which follows a mother and daughter forced to leave their lives behind in London and move to a small rural town.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“STARZ announced today that it is serving as co-production partner for the U.S. and Canada on the Channel 4 Television commissioned drama “Maya.” The gripping new six-part drama will air exclusively on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and will premiere worldwide on Channel 4 in the UK and Ireland. Created by BAFTA and International Emmy-nominated Daisy Haggard (“Back to Life,” “Boat Story”) and starring Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us,” “Time”), Tobias Menzies (“Outlander,” F1, “The Crown”) as well as Haggard, the original series, produced by Two Brothers in association with All3Media International who brokered the deal, follows the story of mother and daughter as they are forced into witness protection to escape a dangerous threat. “This edge of your seat thriller is a perfect addition to our expanding, premium female driven slate. Anchored by creator and star Daisy Haggard, alongside the magnetic Bella Ramsey – ‘Maya’ delivers a compelling portrait of a mother fighting to protect her daughter, blended with wit and fierce love,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “We’re also thrilled to reunite with Tobias Menzies, whose iconic portrayal of ‘Outlander’s’ brutal and sadistic Black Jack Randall, may pale next to his latest character’s villainy.” Jennifer Askin, EVP Americas at All3Media International added, “We are delighted to partner with STARZ on Two Brothers Pictures’ highly anticipated project, ‘Maya,’ commissioned in the UK by Channel 4. With its commitment to championing powerful, female-led narratives while delivering compelling entertainment to its audience, STARZ is the ideal home for this thriller. Daisy Haggard and Bella Ramsey lead an impressive cast and star in this powerful, emotional story. Haggard also serves as writer and director, bringing a distinctive creative vision to this powerful story. The series follows two women as they transform from victims into their own strongest protectors, creating an unforgettable and empowering experience for viewers. We are thrilled that STARZ is bringing ‘Maya’ to the region and cannot wait for audiences to discover this unforgettable title.” Leaving their lives in London behind, Anna, played by Haggard, and her teenage daughter Maya, played by Ramsey, must take on new identities and relocate to a small rural town. As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them and the sinister presence of two hitmen leaves a trail of unease as they search for the missing mother and daughter. As the walls close in on them it becomes clear that the dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat. Interwoven throughout with warmth, humor and the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter, “Maya” is an exploration of identity, predatory male behavior, and the lengths a parent will go to protect their child. With compelling performances and a darkly comedic, atmospheric tone, the series promises to be an unmissable psychological thriller. “Maya” is produced by the award-winning Two Brothers Pictures (The Tourist, “Fleabag,” “Boat Story”). Executive producers are writer, creator and co-director Daisy Haggard and Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Alex Mercer and Daisy Mount for Two Brothers Pictures.”

More photos for Maya are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it airs on Starz?