The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 16 Premiere Date & Cast Set for Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of New York City has its premiere date set. Season 16 of the reality series will arrive in September, and the cast for the season has been announced. A trailer teasing all the drama ahead has also been released.

Sai de Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Carole Radziwill, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond and Daisy Toye are featured in the upcoming season. Bravo shared the following about season 16:

“The city that never sleeps lights up when this ambitious group of Housewives takes on another unforgettable season. From the concrete jungle to the sandy beaches of a private island, they work hard and play even harder as some friendships grow stronger, new ones form, and others take unexpected turns. When pieces of the past resurface and new tensions emerge, the women find themselves navigating shifting loyalties and fractured friendships.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

Carole Radziwill makes her highly-anticipated return to “Real Housewives” with the signature candor and unmistakable point of view that have always made her a force in the New York social scene. Never one to hold back, Carole settles into this group of familiar faces and new connections on her own terms. But while focused on what lies ahead, an emotionally charged chapter from her past lands back in the headlines and forces her to confront something she thought she had left behind.

After the sudden loss of her father last year, Jessel Taank navigates a difficult chapter as she grows closer than ever to Sai, whose friendship has become an incredible source of support. As Pavit throws himself into his growing influencer career, the couple finds themselves increasingly at odds over big decisions for their twin boys. Still, Jessel makes time to celebrate the people and traditions she loves with a Bollywood-themed birthday bash and Chinese New Year festivities. Despite the mounting tension at home, Jessel is determined to build the life she’s always envisioned.

Erin Lichy is finding a new rhythm after welcoming her youngest son amidst the devastating loss of her father. She prides herself on keeping every part of life running smoothly, but between raising four children in Manhattan, business challenges, unforeseen friendship shake-ups and a flooded Hamptons home in need of significant repairs, Erin has more plates spinning than ever. The question is, can she keep them all in the air?

No longer hiding behind the facade of a picture-perfect marriage, Sai de Silva is shocked to learn from the press that her husband has filed for divorce. As Sai works to protect her children from the fallout, she relies on her newfound friendship with Jessel, but their unexpected bond ruffles feathers within the group.

Daisy Toye is no stranger to the world of glitz and glamour, having spent more than 20 years as a close confidant and makeup artist to an A-list homemaking powerhouse. A self-proclaimed shopaholic, Daisy has a taste for the finer things – and spends accordingly. As the demands of her career begin to take a toll on her marriage, she’s forced to ask herself whether she can truly have it all.

Having graced the tabloid covers in the early 2000s, Hailey Glassman is no stranger to the spotlight. With her offbeat humor and unconventional personality, Hailey is an instant hit within the group, but she finds herself struggling to come to terms with her past and find her voice when her friends start questioning the pillars of her identity.

Erika Hammond has built a life surrounded by extraordinary luxury complete with her own private island, where she whisks the women away for a one-of-a-kind getaway. Despite all there is to be grateful for, not everything is as perfect as it seems for Erika as she opens up about her fertility struggles, making it clear there are some things money can’t buy.”