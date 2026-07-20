The Dynasty: UConn Huskies: Apple TV Previews College Basketball Documentary Series

The UConn Huskies women’s college basketball team is a dominant force in the NCAA, and The Dynasty: UConn Huskies will show their history. A trailer has been released for the three-part documentary.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

Today, Apple TV unveiled the trailer for “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies,” which chronicles the 40-year run of the renowned University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball program under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma. Directed and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Matthew Hamachek and Emmy Award nominee Erica Sashin, the highly anticipated three-part docuseries from Skydance Sports premieres globally on Apple TV on Friday, August 21, 2026. “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is a sweeping three-part documentary event chronicling the rise of the most dominant program in college basketball history. Featuring exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team and legendary voices spanning generations of UConn basketball, the series explores the pursuit of excellence, the expectations that accompany sustained success, and the people who upheld that standard across generations. Through never-before-seen archival footage and intimate access, the series digs into the obsession, pressure, sacrifices and ruthless culture that transformed a basketball program into an unrivaled phenomenon. The series reflects on the legacy that built the program and offers a rare, inside look at the players carrying it forward through in-depth conversations with coaches, athletes, alumni, rivals and journalists across generations of UConn basketball, including KK Arnold, Auriemma, Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers, Jim Calhoun, Swin Cash, Chris Dailey, Mickie DeMoss, Jana El Alfy, Jamelle Elliott, Azzi Fudd, Jeff Goldberg, Sally Jenkins, Steve Kerr, Rebecca Lobo, Jackie MacMullan, Maya Moore, Alexa Philippou, Shea Ralph, Semeka Randall, Jennifer Rizzotti, Breanna Stewart, Sarah Strong, Diana Taurasi and Tamika Williams-Jeter. “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is a Skydance Sports production, with Learfield Studios and Revue Studios executive producing. Executive producers are Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, Lauren Gaffney, Sashin, Hamachek, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Grant Jones, Jon Liebman and Zoe Rogovin.

The trailer is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Apple TV?