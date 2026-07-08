It’s Not Like That: Cancelled; No Season Two for Family Drama Series on Prime Video

It’s Not Like That will not return for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the family drama, which premiered in May.

Scott Foley, Erinn Hayes, J.R. Ramirez, Caleb Baumann, Cary Christopher, Leven Miranda, Liv Lindell, and Cassidy Paul star in the drama, which follows two families as they start over.

During the series, Malcolm develops feelings for his friend Lori, and before the finale ends he decides to tell her. However, she tells him she might be going back to her ex, so he holds back his confession. That is where the season ends, and now that is where the series ends.

Deadline shared the following about the show’s cancellation:

“The cancellation of It’s Not Like That is somewhat surprising. In addition to its strong reviews, it seems to have been doing well. Prime Video is not releasing viewership numbers, but it started putting out weekly Top 10 rankings, and the first one, which came out June 3, featured It’s Not Like That at No. 9 on the global series list.”

What do you think? Did you want to see season two of this Prime Video series?