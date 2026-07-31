American Idol: Season 25; ABC Renews Singing Competition for Anniversary Season

To no surprise, American Idol has been renewed for a 25th anniversary season by ABC. The show’s 24th season of 16 episodes finished airing in May.

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table in season 24 (the ninth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. This time, following Hollywood Week (which will take place in Nashville), 30 hopefuls will travel to Hawai’i and perform for a group of “industry tastemakers.” By the end of their stay, only 20 contestants will advance in the competition. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

Airing on Monday nights, the 24th season of American Idol averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.15 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 23’s Monday episodes, that’s up by 6% in the demo and up by 23% in viewership — a rarity in broadcast television these days.

The next season will launch in early 2027. In the meantime, here’s audition information from the network:

Season 25 auditions kick off Tuesday, Aug. 25, with the return of “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Those auditioning will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions. Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible. “Idol Across America” auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

· VIP Day (Aug. 25): Only the first 250 singers who register will secure a spot for their chance to become the next Idol! Once all spots are claimed, registration for this date closes.

· Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 26)

· Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Aug. 27)

· The South Open Call (Aug. 31)

· Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Sept. 1)

· Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Sept. 2)

· Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Sept. 8)

· Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Sept. 9)

· Nationwide Open Call (Sept. 11)

· East Coast Open Call (Sept. 14)

· Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Sept. 16)

· Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont (Sept. 18)

· West and Midwest Open Call (Sept. 21)

· Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Sept. 23)

· Delaware; Maryland; Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Rhode Island; Massachusetts (Sept. 25)

· Nationwide Open Call (Sept. 28) · For information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” and to register to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer, please visit americanidol.com/auditions. Contenders may audition on any “Idol Across America” date, regardless of location. For full eligibility requirements, details on specific dates, submission forms, and terms and conditions, please visit the website. · Must be 15 years or older by Feb. 15, 2027, to audition. · Video auditions will be accepted if you cannot attend your state’s specific date.

What do you think? Are you glad that American Idol has been renewed for a 25th anniversary season? Will you be watching this ABC show in the 2026-27 TV season?

