Reacher, Neagley: Prime Video Unveils Trailers and Poster Art for Action Series

Reacher’s new season and Neagley are coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service is giving viewers a look at what is ahead on each of the shows. Trailers and new key art have been released.

Reacher is the first to arrive next month. Alan Ritchson, Sydelle Noel, Chris Marquette, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson star in the fourth season of the action series. The following was revealed about what is ahead:

“Based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, “Gone Tomorrow,” in the fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

As for Neagley, the series takes the character played by Maria Sten, and sets her off on her own adventure. Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman star alongside Sten, and viewers will Ritchson make an appearance. The following was revealed about the series:

“Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Reacher returns on August 12th, and Neagley arrives on September 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these Prime Video shows?