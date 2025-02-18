The Chosen: Prime Video Picks Up Streaming Rights for Jesus Christ Series

The Chosen is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has picked up the rights to stream the series about the life of Jesus Christ.

The four previous seasons will soon air on Prime Video, and the remaining three will also arrive on the service after they premiere in theaters. The deal also includes spin-offs for the series.

Jonathan Roumie, Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, Lara Silva, Shaan Sharma, Nick Shakoour, George H. Xanthis, Shayan Sobhian, Brandon Potter, Kirk B. R. Woller, Giavani Cairo, Jordan Walker Ross, Abe Bueno-Jallad, Joey Vahedi, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Vanessa Benavente, Austin Reed Alleman, Alaa Safi, Luke Dimyan, Ivan Jasso, Amber Shana Williams, Elijah Alexander, Reza Diako, and David Amito star in the drama which is dramatization of the life of Jesus as told through the eyes of his followers.

Dallas Jenkins is behind the series. He said the following about the Prime Video deal, according to Indie Wire:

“For several years, the team at Amazon MGM Studios has proved over and over they’re passionate about this show and our fans. They’re going to make us better and get the show to more people, and I can’t wait to build this relationship.”

Season five of The Chosen arrives in theaters on March 28 with it set to premiere on Prime Video sometime in June. The four previous seasons have also aired on The CW, but it is unknown if season five will also air on the network.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Chosen? Will you watch it on Prime Video?