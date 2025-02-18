Blue Mountain State: Season Four of Comedy Will Happen, According to Star Alan Ritchson

Blue Mountain State fans wondering about the status of the sequel series reported in February 2024 have had an update from Alan Ritchson himself. He starred in the football comedy series alongside Darin Brooks and Chris Romano.

He spoke about the series during a press conference at the Daytona 500 and said that a fourth season will be made. According to Deadline, he said the following about Blue Mountain State:

“We’re actually setting it up with Amazon. We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule. Honestly, I think it’s going to be the best season of BMS we’ve ever had. It is so damn funny, and it’s perfect, the way we resurrect the characters and bring them into the way that things are now.”

The report also revealed that the series’ development has been fast-tracked. A decision to greenlight the project should come in the next month or so.

The series premiered on Spike TV in 2010 and aired for three seasons before it ended. Ritchson currently stars in Prime Video series Reacher which returns with its third season on Thursday.

