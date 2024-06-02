We Were Liars: Additional Casting Set for Prime Video Drama Based on E. Lockhart Novel

We Were Liars has announced new additions to its cast. Prime Video has announced the casting of Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, Esther MacGregor and Joseph Zada as the drama’s leads. They join the previously cast Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, Candice King, David Morse, and Asher Ali.

Based on the E. Lockhart novel, the series follows a family that spends their summers on a private island off the coast of Massachusetts. Prime Video calls We Were Liars “a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller.”

Prime Video revealed more about the new additions’ roles in a press release.

“Emily Alyn Lind has been cast in the role of ‘Cadence’

Character Description: Cadence, the revered eldest granddaughter of a Kennedy-esque American dynasty, is effortlessly clever and adventurous and has a knack for dramatic storytelling. She falls in love for the first time during an idyllic, dreamy summer with her best friends on her family’s private island in New England… blissfully unaware that just a year later, she will be a shell of her former self – sharp-edged, plagued by migraines, and unable to remember the events that lead to her frightening traumatic brain injury. In her pursuit of answers, Cadence is about to unravel everything she’s been raised to believe about the Sinclair family’s fairy-tale lore.

Bio: Emily Alyn Lind’s body of work would be impressive for any Hollywood actress, but it is quite remarkable for a rising star of such a young age. By the time she was ten, Lind already had the distinction of appearing in Enter the Void, directed by world cinema maverick Gasper Noé, and Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood. In 2012, Lind earned a Young Artist Award for playing ‘Young Amanda Clarke’ in the ABC hit series Revenge, an award held by some of today’s most prominent rising stars. In recent years, Lind transitioned from child actress to breakout star in HBO Max’s Gossip Girl. At the time of the show’s debut, it broke the record for the most-watched HBO Max original series over its launch weekend. Most recently, Lind can be seen in Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire as ‘Melody,’ a teen ghost who tragically lost her life in a fire. She appears opposite an all-star cast, including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Kumail Nanjiani, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace. The film also sees Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles from the 1984 cult classic. Additional film credits include Doctor Sleep, Replicas, Jackie and Ryan Hidden, Netflix’s The Babysitter, and its sequel The Babysitter: Killer Queen Lights Out and The Secret Life of Bees. Television credits include recurring roles on ABC’s Eastwick, and the long-running soap opera All My Children. She has guest appearances on Medium, Flashpoint, Criminal Minds, Suburgatory, Hawaii Five-0, Lifetime’s Who is Clark Rockefeller?, Sundays at Tiffany’s, Code Black, and Rush Hour. Lind is also an accomplished musical artist who is passionate about giving back. She is repped by CAA, The Lede Company, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Emily Alyn Lind is represented by: CAA, The Lede Company and Brecheen Feldman Breimer.

Shubham Maheshwari has been cast in the role of ‘Gat’

Character Description: Thoughtful, ambitious, and intelligent, Gat is a New York City kid with an edge – so he can’t help but feel a bit out of place amongst Martha’s Vineyard’s cashmere-and-gingham elite. That said, he returns to Beechwood Island, year after year, unable to resist spending summers with his best friend… who he’s been pining for since before he knew what pining is. This year, she finally seems to be reciprocating his feelings – but the timing couldn’t be worse, because Gat now has a secret that could drive her away forever.

Bio: Shubham Maheshwari halls from the University of British Columbia, where he pursues a major in Economics and has been pursuing acting. We Were Liars is his first major acting role.

Shubham is represented by: Untitled Entertainment, Gang, Tyre Law Firm

Esther MacGregor has been cast in the role of ‘Mirren’

Character Description: Wickedly funny and keenly observant, Mirren is a study in contradiction. She’s an artist who is too worried about being perfect to color outside the lines. She craves new experiences, but clings to childhood like a safety blanket. She’s dying to lose her virginity… but refuses to do anything she isn’t absolutely sure she’ll excel at on the first try. However, when she inadvertently stumbles across a scandalous family secret, she is catapulted out of her comfort zone… ready or not.

Bio: Esther can next be seen opposite Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas in Halina Reijn’s Babygirl for A24. She can also be seen in Clea Duvall’s series High School for Amazon Freevee, produced by Plan B.

MacGregor is represented by: 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Joseph Zada has been cast in the role of ‘Johnny’

Character Description: Charismatic, dirty-minded, and occasionally reckless, Johnny is the ringleader of his friends’ more mischievous adventures. He moves through life like he’s invincible – after all, he’s never met a problem his emotional support Amex can’t solve. This summer, he’s about to collide with accountability for the very first time. Suffice it to say he’s not a fan.

Bio: Joseph Zada, an 18-year-old actor with First Nations heritage (Barkindji), has been immersed in Sydney’s vibrant theatre, film and television community his entire life. Joseph will next be seen starring in the lead role of Charlie in the highly anticipated Stan Original Series Invisible Boys, based on the bestselling novel by Holden Sheppard. He made his feature film debut in 2020 in the coming-of-age teen comedy Bilched, written by and starring his older brother, Hal Cumpston, and recently starred in the third season of the popular ABC series TOTAL CONTROL and the feature documentary The Speedway Murders, based on the story of the real-life victims of the Burger Chef murders that occurred in Indiana, USA, in 1978, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Adelaide Film Festival. Joseph has committed himself to the craft of acting, completing multiple courses at Screenwise Film & Television Acting School and regularly working with esteemed international acting coach Miranda Harcourt. In 2024, Joseph was announced as a Top 50 Finalist in the AACTA Young Stars National Youth Casting Call.

Joseph is represented by: Untitled Entertainment, RGM Artists, GGSSC Law Firm