American Rust: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Casting and First Look Photos for Jeff Daniels Drama Series

American Rust is returning soon for its second season, and Prime Video has now released several first-look images for the drama along with details about the new arrivals in the cast. The season arrives on the streaming service on March 28th.

Season one of the crime drama was released on Showtime in September 2021, but the series was canceled in January. Amazon Freevee saved the series later that year, but the series has been moved to Prime Video for season two.

Starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang, the series, based on the novel by Philipp Meyers, follows Del Harris (Daniels) as he has his morals tested when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder. Luna Lauren Velez, Marc Menchaca, Nick Sandow, Britian Seibert, Christopher Denham, Amelia Workman, Leon Addison Brow, and Sara Lindsey have been added to the cast for season two.

Prime Video revealed more about the characters viewers will see during season two and more details about what is ahead on American Rust in a press release.

“Returning from Season One:

Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) returns as Detective Del Harris. A complicated and compromised Pittsburgh detective who is desperately trying to make up for past wrongs but can’t seem to avoid danger at every turn.

Maura Tierney (The Affair) returns as Grace Poe. A strong-willed and brazen woman from a devastated Pennsylvania town whose loyalty to her boyfriend, Del Harris, leads her to both cover up and commit crimes of her own.

David Alvarez (West Side Story, 2021) returns as Isaac English. A young man struggling to find himself following the death of his father. His quest for happiness takes a sharp and sinister turn when a mysterious lover enters his life.

Alex Neustaedter (Colony) returns as Billy Poe. A former football star who recently served time in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He’s reeling from the violence he experienced behind bars, struggling internally to overcome the fear and stress caused by his trauma.

Julie Mayorga (Rare Objects) returns as Lee English. A young paralegal who finds herself working for a large fracking company that she suspects is conducting nefarious business practices. Her righteous nature leads her to defy her client, ultimately putting herself in danger.

Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) returns as Virgil Poe. Grace Poe’s philandering ex-husband and father to Billy. He takes over the town pub and makes it his mission to guide his traumatized son to closure through revenge.

Rob Yang (Succession) returns as Chief Steve Park. Buell’s newly minted Chief of Police, he’s taken the reins from Harris but has serious suspicions of his former boss’ past actions and potential crimes. Steadfast in his skepticism, he makes it his mission to bring Harris down.

Kyle Beltran (Inventing Anna) returns as Detective Fisher. A detective from Pittsburgh PD who came to interview Del about the death of his former partner Chuck Castellanos in the Season One finale and will continue digging in Season Two.

Joining the cast for Season Two:

Luna Lauren Velez (Dexter) is Detective Angela Burgos. A sharp Pittsburgh Homicide detective with a short fuse and caustic wit, she’s Del Harris’s new partner.

Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black) as Mike Orr. An irreverent department veteran, Mike throws his weight around to meet his needs – cutting corners and secret handshakes.

Britian Seibert (A Murder at the End of the World) as Cynthia Frazier. A working-class police officer, Cynthia takes her work seriously, despite difficult personalities and trying circumstances.

Marc Menchaca (Ozark) is Vic Walker. Cynthia’s boyfriend on the Force, this seemingly-genial cop has a dark side — and he’s a member of Mike Orr’s squad.

Christopher Denham (Billions) as Russell Wolff. A management-level employee at Landwill Energy. He can easily occupy two worlds, and is equally comfortable around executives in the C-suite and blue-collar workers at a job site.

Amelia Workman (FBI) as Rinna Bransford. Rinna is a smart, well-dressed attorney with an upscale law firm. She’s handling the Landwill Energy case, and she and her mentee, Lee English, are getting buried in paperwork.

Leon Addison Brown (The Knick) as Chief Bolt. A tough precinct chief with the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Sara Lindsey (High Desert) as Maya Park. Artsy, smart, and self-assured, she is the wife of Steve Park.

ABOUT THE SERIES

American Rust: Broken Justice takes us back to the fictional small town of Buell, Pennsylvania. Del Harris (Daniels) and Grace Poe (Tierney) try to rebuild their lives after the harrowing events of Season One. Season Two picks up with a string of seemingly unrelated murders, hinting at a much larger conspiracy that threatens everyone in this small, tight-knit town.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the first season of American Rust premiered on Showtime, exploring the tattered American Dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris. Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Tierney) is accused of murder, and he is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

American Rust: Broken Justice is executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Jeff Daniels, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Nick Nantell, Katie O’Connell Marsh, and Elisa Ellis.

American Rust: Broken Justice is produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker.”