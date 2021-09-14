American Rust: Season Two? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What's This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the American Rust TV show is based on the novel by Philipp Meyer and stars Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. A story of survival and transcendence, it’s told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels). He’s the complicated (and compromised) chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town that’s full of good people making bad choices. When news of the murder of an ex-cop rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect Billy Poe (Neustaedter), the son of Grace (Tierney), the woman he loves.



Season One Ratings

The first season of American Rust averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 264,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Rust stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 15, 2021, American Rust has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew American Rust for season two? Since this show is based on a novel, it could easily be a one-season series but I suspect that, given the talent involved, Showtime will take a second season if the key players want to make one. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Rust cancellation or renewal news.



