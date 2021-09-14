American Rust: Season One Ratings

Jeff Daniels has starred in a few TV series over the years but his longest-running show, The Newsroom, lasted just 25 episodes. Will his latest effort be a hit in the ratings and run for many years? Will American Rust be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family drama series, the American Rust TV show is based on the novel by Philipp Meyer and stars Daniels, Maura Tierney, Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino, and Rob Yang. A story of survival and transcendence, it’s told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels). He’s the complicated (and compromised) chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town that’s full of good people making bad choices. When news of the murder of an ex-cop rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect Billy Poe (Neustaedter), the son of Grace (Tierney), the woman he loves.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

