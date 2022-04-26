The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season One Ratings

The Man Who Fell to Earth began as a 1963 novel by Walter Tevis and was later adapted twice into movies. Now, Showtime has introduced a television series inspired by the previous incarnations. Will it be a success? Will The Man Who Fell to Earth be renewed for season two, or will the show be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi drama series, The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy. The story follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who crashes in the oil fields of New Mexico at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Justin Falls (Harris) is a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.

