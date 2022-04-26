The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season Two? Has the Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can the alien visitor do what he needs to do? Has The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Man Who Fell to Earth, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show was inspired by the Walter Tevis novel and the David Bowie film. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy. The story follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who crashes in the oil fields of New Mexico at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Justin Falls (Harris) is a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Man Who Fell to Earth averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 125,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Man Who Fell to Earth stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 26, 2022, The Man Who Fell to Earth has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Man Who Fell to Earth for season two? The channel hasn’t indicated that this is a limited series with a set ending. Unless the story ends with the season finale, I think there’s a good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Man Who Fell to Earth cancellation or renewal news.



The Man Who Fell to Earth Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Man Who Fell to Earth‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?