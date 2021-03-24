The Man Who Fell to Earth: Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in Showtime Series

The Man Who Fell to Earth has added two more faces to its cast. Chiwetel Ejiofor (above) and Naomie Harris will star in the new series based on the book by Walter Tevis. The limited series will now air on Showtime instead of Paramount+. The sci-fi series was originally set for CBS All Access, and it will follow the journey of an alien who crashes on Earth.

Harris will star opposite Ejiofor in the sci-fi drama. Showtime revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release:

“SHOWTIME announced today that Oscar, BAFTA(R), Screen Actors Guild(R) and Golden Globe(R) award nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight) will star in the highly anticipated upcoming original drama series THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH. Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. The series, also starring Oscar and Emmy(R) nominee and BAFTA Award winner Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), is scheduled to begin production in London this spring and will premiere exclusively on SHOWTIME in 2022. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the iconic film that starred David Bowie, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH will follow a new alien character (Ejiofor) who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are writing and executive producing the series and with executive producer John Hlavin will serve as showrunners. Kurtzman will also direct multiple episodes of the series. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin are also executive producing. “To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” said Kurtzman, Lumet and Hlavin. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

A premiere date for The Man Who Fell to Earth has not yet been set.

