Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 24, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters, and Bill Nighy.

TV show description:

A sci-fi drama series, The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show was inspired by the Walter Tevis novel and the David Bowie film. Episodes are named after Bowie songs.

The story follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who crashes into the oil fields of New Mexico at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

The story follows a new alien character (Ejiofor) who crashes into the oil fields of New Mexico at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.

Justin Falls (Harris) is a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Molly Falls (Olaleye) is the first human child to meet the alien and her perspective changes the course of our planet’s evolution.

Lisa Dominguez (Ribeiro) is a signals specialist at the CIA who is smart, ambitious, talented, and dedicated to her country while carrying the burden of her own secrets. She works for Spencer Clay (Simpson), a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.

The CEO of OriGen Industries, Edie Flood (Cassidy) is a woman who’s driven to her protect her family’s prominent tech company at any cost. Hatch Flood (Delaney) is the ne’er-do-well member of the family. His obsession with the work of a previous visitor from the stars causes him to lose everything, including his family.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Man Who Fell to Earth TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?