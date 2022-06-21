Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season Two Ratings



The Flatbush Misdemeanors series typically draws very low ratings but that isn’t unusual for Showtime comedies. But, will enough people watch to keep the show going? Will Flatbush Misdemeanors be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV show was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. In season two, Dan, Kevin, Zayna (Dodson), and Drew (Johnson) are back in Flatbush. Kevin tries to distance himself from Drew’s influence, yet Dan’s connection to Drew only grows stronger. Drew tries to correct his past mistakes, but they continue to haunt him. Drew’s niece Zayna ambitiously seeks to separate herself from her family’s troubled past. Meanwhile, Dan’s stepdad Kareem (Green) continues to sell bicycles. Episodes follow the characters’ unlikely and complicated relationships as they intersect through the worlds of art, drugs, and bike repair.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Flatbush Misdemeanors on Showtime averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 69,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?