Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season One Ratings

This Showtime TV series is based on award-winning and raw comedy shorts that were created by the stars. Will this new version work? Will Flatbush Misdemeanors be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

These are the live+same day ratings which include DVR playback, through 3:00 AM. Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?