Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 23, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kevin Iso, Dan Perlman, Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The program is based on a series of award-winning shorts by the duo.

The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

