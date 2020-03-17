Black Monday: Season Two Ratings

Though the show didn’t draw big ratings, it was still successful enough to be renewed for a second season. Will more Showtime viewers find this series this time around? Will Black Monday be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A Showtime historical comedy, Black Monday stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells. Season two guests include Yassir Lester, Ken Marino, Horatio Sanz, Casey Wilson, Tuc Watkins, June Diane Raphael, Dulé Hill, and Patrick Fabian. The story began with Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Cheadle) and his group of outsiders taking on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history. Season two focuses on the aftermath. Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the bosses now and discover that it’s not as easy as it looks. Meanwhile, Mo is on the run with Keith (Scheer).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Black Monday on Showtime averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 292,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Black Monday TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?