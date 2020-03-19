Black Monday, Outcry, Love Fraud: Showtime Changes Schedule

Showtime is making some changes to its primetime schedule. Black Monday, Outcry and Love Fraud are having some changes made.

In a press release, Showtime revealed that Black Monday will switch from airing two episodes a night through April 12 to only airing one episode a night. The cast of this series includes Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells.

As for Outcry and Love Fraud, both series are having their premieres delayed to later in the year. Outcry was scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 3, and Love Fraud was set to premiere on Friday, May 8.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Black Monday? Will you continue watching the series?