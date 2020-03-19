Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Black Monday, Outcry, Love Fraud: Showtime Changes Schedule

by Regina Avalos,

Black Monday TV show on Showtime: (canceled or renewed?)

Showtime is making some changes to its primetime schedule. Black Monday, Outcry and Love Fraud are having some changes made.

In a press release, Showtime revealed that Black Monday will switch from airing two episodes a night through April 12 to only airing one episode a night. The cast of this series includes Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Andrew Rannells.

As for Outcry and Love Fraud, both series are having their premieres delayed to later in the year. Outcry was scheduled to premiere on Friday, April 3, and Love Fraud was set to premiere on Friday, May 8.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Black Monday? Will you continue watching the series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.