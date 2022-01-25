Billions: Season Six Ratings

TV history is littered with series in which one of the main stars left a show before it ended. Some series found new life as a result while others fizzled out and were cancelled. What will happen to Billions on Showtime now that Damian Lewis has departed? Will it be renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A Showtime finance and legal drama, Billions stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, with David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Daniel Breaker. In season six, Axe (Lewis) is gone and Michael Prince (Stoll) has assumed his place. Now, Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Dillon) to Sacker (Rashad), and of course Senior (DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever-shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Billions on Showtime averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 491,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Billions TV series on Showtime? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?