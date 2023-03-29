Billions: Season Seven to End Showtime Series According to Co-Star

Billions may not see an eighth season. In an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night, co-star Dan Soder (above, left) revealed that the upcoming seventh season will be the Showtime series’ final season.

Starring Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Daniel Breaker, the series follows the world of high finance in NYC. The story initially focused on hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and his nemesis, United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti). Lewis left the show after five seasons but it was recently revealed that he will return for half of the upcoming season.

Soder said the following about the Showtime series’ future, per NBC Sports:

“Season seven, the final season of Billions, on its way. You know… am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that. I think so. It’s fine.”

While the original Billions may be coming to an end, Showtime is also working on four potential spin-offs of the popular series.

A premiere date for Billions season seven will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad that this Showtime series is ending, or does the timing feel right? Are you looking forward to Lewis’ return?