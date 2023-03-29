Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12 May Be the End for HBO’s Larry David Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm will end with its upcoming 12th season. Jon Hayman, producer of the Larry David comedy series, revealed in a tweet that the series was coming to a close.

Also starring Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis, the series is loosely scripted and focuses on the little things in life.

Hayman said the following about the series coming to an end in a tweet, per TV Line:

“Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a s–t. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

HBO has not commented on Hayman’s tweet. A premiere date for the return of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear this series is coming to an end?