Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12; HBO Officially Announces Renewal of Larry David Series

It’s official. Cranky Larry David is returning for a 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. David previously indicated that the show would return, but now HBO has officially announced the renewal.

A loosely-scripted, heavily-improvised comedy series, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.

Of the renewal, David said, “Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life. In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” added Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

The series launched in 2001 and 100 episodes have aired thus far. A premiere date for season 12 will be set later, but new seasons typically air in the fall. The 11th season finished airing in December of last year.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show? Are you glad to hear that this HBO comedy is officially returning for a 12th season?

