The Villains of Valley View: Season Two Renewal for Live-Action Comedy Series on Disney Channel

The bad guys are winning. The Villains of Valley View TV show has been renewed for a second season on Disney Channel and Disney+.

A live-action comedy series, The Villains of Valley View was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore. It stars Isabella Pappas, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, Kayden Muller-Janssen, James Patrick Stuart, and Lucy Davis. The story follows a family of super villains who must go on the run and into hiding. They end up settling in Valley View, Texas, living under the alias of a family by the name of Madden. The family tries to keep from being discovered by both the League of Villains and the authorities.

The series launched in June, and 10 episodes have aired so far. The first season is expected to resume on October 7th.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from Disney:

THE VILLAINS ARE VICTORIOUS! DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION GREENLIGHTS SECOND SEASON OF ‘THE VILLAINS OF VALLEY VIEW’ Disney Branded Television today announced the second season renewal of multi-cam comedy “The Villains of Valley View,” which follows a family of supervillains forced to hide their powers and adopt “normalcy” in suburbia. Currently available to watch on Disney Channel and Disney+, production on season two will begin this fall in Los Angeles. “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.” Most recently, premiere episodes of “The Villains of Valley View,” which launched June 3, 2022, on Disney Channel, rank as the #1 Live-Action Cable series with Girls 6-11. The series also ranks as a Top 5 Live-Action Cable series with Kids and Girls 6-11.* When teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal. In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for season two are series regulars Lucy Davis (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (“General Hospital”) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s “Under Wraps 2”) as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann (“The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”) as Jake/Chaos. “The Villains of Valley View” was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore (“Lab Rats”), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners. New episodes from season one of “The Villains of Valley View” will air on Fridays, beginning Friday, Oct. 7, on Disney Channel. About Disney Branded Television

