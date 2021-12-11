Meet the Mayhems: Disney Channel Begins Production on Villains Comedy Series

Meet the Mayhems headed to production earlier this week, and the new comedy series will air in summer 2022. The comedy follows a family of supervillains looking to live a normal life in a small town in Texas. The series stars Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, and Kayden Muller-Janssen.

Disney revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Disney Branded Television has begun production in Los Angeles on Meet the Mayhems, an original live-action comedy series about a family of raucous supervillains who recently ran afoul of the League of Villains and now must somehow beat a path to normalcy in a small Texas town. The series is scheduled to premiere in summer 2022 on Disney Channel and Disney+ platforms around the world. Meet the Mayhems was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, who are also its executive producers and showrunners. Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said, “Chris and Bryan, along with this terrific cast, are fast at work to deliver a fun and entertaining ‘fish-out-of-water’ tale about an extraordinary family living an ordinary life.” She continued, “While they entertain, the stories also incorporate themes of self-confidence, personal responsibility, teamwork, justice and empathy.” At the center of the story is teenage Havoc, who stands up against the leader of all villains, forcing her entire family to change their identities and relocate to a Texas suburb where she now goes by the name Amy. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, she must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she’s fought against all her life – being normal. Meet the Mayhems stars Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) as Amy/Havoc, Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and newcomer Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Meet the Mayhems on Disney Channel?