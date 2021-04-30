Gabby Duran & the Unsittables: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Disney Channel Comedy Series

Gabby Duran & the Unsittables is returning to Disney Channel in June. Kylie Cantrall, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Coco Christo, Nathan Lovejoy, Valery Ortiz, and Callan Farris star in the comedy series, which follows Gabby, a young girl faced with the task of babysitting alien children. Season two will find her facing new and even bigger challenges.

Disney Channel revealed more about season two of Gabby Duran & the Unsittables in a press release.

“Disney Channel’s out-of-this-world live-action comedy series Gabby Duran & the Unsittables will return for a second season on FRIDAY, JUNE 4 (8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The series stars multitalented actress and musician Kylie Cantrall as Gabby Duran, a teenaged girl who inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. In season two, a resourceful and courageous Gabby faces even bigger challenges as she continues to protect her alien charges while also navigating the everyday emotional rollercoaster of middle school. The season picks up immediately after a cliffhanger with Gabby’s mom, Dina, on the verge of learning Gabby’s secret, which the intrepid teen will have to stop in order to avoid catastrophic outcomes. Other adventures this season will include a robot replica Gabby-bot running amok, an alien friend who turns into a “Predator” when she becomes emotional, and a quest to recover Principal Swift’s home after it’s shrunken down to the size of a dollhouse by an extraterrestrial prankster. Starring alongside Cantrall is Maxwell Acee Donovan (Good Kids) as Gabby’s bestie and conspiracy theorist Wesley, Coco Christo (We Take the Low Road) as Gabby’s overachieving little sis Olivia, Nathan Lovejoy (The Code) as the wacky Principal Swift, Valery Ortiz (Switched at Birth) as Gabby’s caring and career-driven mom Dina, and Callan Farris (Kings) as Jeremy, a shape-shifting alien and Gabby’s frequent babysitting assignment.”

