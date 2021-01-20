Vulture Watch

Has the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1: Lone Star, season three.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to help them start anew. Working with them in Austin are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.02 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. Find out how 9-1-1: Lone Star stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 20, 2021, 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for season three? This was the highest-rated new scripted series on FOX last year and the network needs successful series. I have no doubt that 9-1-1: Lone Star will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation or renewal news.



