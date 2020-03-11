9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two? Co-Creator Teases FOX Series’ Possible Return

9-1-1: Lone Star wrapped its season on Monday night, and there is no word yet on whether or not the series will return for a second season. Tim Minear, the man behind the series, does have ideas for a second season though.

Minear teased those plans in an interview with TV Insider. He said the following about the FOX series:

“We would be obviously taking deep dives into the stories of all the characters. We might even see some of the history of the 126 before the tragic events that brought the current configuration together. That would probably be a Judd story, where we’re meeting the crew that he lost.”

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star includes Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. The season ending double episode was down in viewers for the series.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star?