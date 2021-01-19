Can Owen keep the firehouse together in the second season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.

A FOX action drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to help them start anew. Working with them in Austin are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that 9-1-1: Lone Star should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.