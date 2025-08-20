Celebrity Weakest Link: FOX Reveals Contestants and TV Cast Reunions

Celebrity Weakest Link is coming soon to FOX, and the network has announced the celebrity faces viewers will see on the competition series. They include a reunion of the Glee cast, hosted by Jane Lynch.

FOX shared the following about the upcoming season:

“The Premiere Season Showcases Celebrities Competing in Themed-Episodes Including a Glee Homecoming, TV Moms, Ex-Wives Club, 8 Degrees of Jane, Roasters, Reality Couples, High School Reunion, TV Doctors, Holiday Night, Football Legends and More! Celebrity Contestants Include: Glee Homecoming: Max Adler, Dot Marie Jones, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, Chord Overstreet, Amber Riley, Becca Tobin, Jenna Ushkowitz Roasters: Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Lampanelli, Natasha Leggero, Chris Redd, Iliza Schlesinger TV Moms: Melinda Clarke, Jackée Harry, Mary-Margaret Humes, Constance Marie, Monica Potter, Caroline Rhea, Sherri Saum, Bellamy Young 8 Degrees of Jane: Joel Kim Booster, Laverne Cox, Ron Funches, Carson Kressley, Jon Lovitz, Cheri Oteri, Adam Pally, Andy Richter High School Reunion: Tatyana Ali, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Beverly Mitchell, Scott Porter, Daphne Reid, Aimeé Teegarden, Barry Watson Ex-Wives Club: Cynthia Bailey, Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin, Vicki Gunvalson, Dorinda Medley, Shanna Moakler, Kendra Wilkinson, Jill Zarin Reality Couples: Kelsey Anderson, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Joe Graziadei, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Cameron Hamilton, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt Special Forces: Tyler Cameron, Gus Kenworthy, Kenya Moore, Jack Osbourne, Kyla Pratt, Jovon Quarles, Rudy Reyes, Christy Carlson Romano TV Doctors: Torrey Devitto, Dr. Dubrow, Ryan Eggold, Jason George, Hill Harper, Dr. Will Kirby, Dr. Sandra Lee (Dr. Pimple Popper), Kal Penn Holiday Heroes: Jonathan Bennett, Rachel Leigh Cook, Taye Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Melissa Joan Hart, Eric Lloyd, Luke Macfarlane, Reginald VelJohnson Football Legends: Emmanuel Acho, Vernon Davis, Keyshawn Johnson, James Jones, Cam Jordan, LeSean McCoy, Sony Michel, Andrew Whitworth Celebrity Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios for FOX Celebrity Weakest Link, hosted by Jane Lynch, returns for a new season with this all-celebrity edition, but for the first time in broadcast history, on FOX! In each themed episode, eight celebrities from the worlds of television, sports, or stand-up comedy compete to win up to one million dollars for the charity of their choosing, these celebs will answer general knowledge questions and bank money as a group across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the weakest link, and the host sends them off with the infamous farewell, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.” The two who make it to the final round will battle it out to determine who wins the banked money for their charity. The classic Weakest Link format, distributed by BBC Studios, has been produced in more than 45 territories around the world over the past two decades. Since its original run in 2001, Weakest Link has been the fastest and fiercest quiz show on television, earning a place in pop culture history. Celebrity Weakest Link is executive-produced by Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Stuart Krasnow, Aaron Solomon and Jane Lynch are executive producers with Krasnow serving as showrunner.”

A preview for the season is below. The series returns on September 15th.

