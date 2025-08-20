Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, America’s Got Talent, NFL Football, Dirty Dancing, Sister Act

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Sunday, August 17, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Big Brother. Specials: Dirty Dancing and Sister Act. Sports: NFL Preseason Football: Bills vs Bears. Reruns: 60 Minutes, Tracker, The Quiz with Balls, American Ninja Warrior, and America’s Got Talent.

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x