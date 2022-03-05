Menu

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17; Co-Creator Nigel Lythgoe Dropped as FOX Series Judge

So You Think You Can Dance is finally returning to FOX for its 17th season following a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. However, at least one familiar face will be missing when the dance competition premieres this summer.

Nigel Lythgoe revealed on social media that he has not yet been asked to return to the panel for the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance. He co-created the FOX series with Simon Fuller and has appeared on the judges’ panel for all of its previous seasons.

It is also unknown if Cat Deeley will return to host the season. She has hosted each season since the show’s second year but moved home to London during the pandemic. Auditions are set for later this month in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX? Do you want to see Lythgoe return as a judge?



Freddie

I am overjoyed that so you think you can dance is finally returning! However I am not pleased that the creator will not be returning as a judge. Whoever made this decision obviously does not understand that for longtime fans ( who tend to be like i older / wiser) it is Nigel lythgoe’s humanity and insight along with his fellow choreographer about the human condition that first attracted myself and many others to the program. Please refer to the choreography on a women who has learned that she has breast cancer, the deaf contestant or the many other real… Read more »

Audrey Rivet

I’m thrilled this show is returning but it wouldn’t be the same without Nigel and Cat. Also, really hoping Mary is on the panel, too!

