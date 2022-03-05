So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17; Co-Creator Nigel Lythgoe Dropped as FOX Series Judge

So You Think You Can Dance is finally returning to FOX for its 17th season following a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. However, at least one familiar face will be missing when the dance competition premieres this summer.

Nigel Lythgoe revealed on social media that he has not yet been asked to return to the panel for the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance. He co-created the FOX series with Simon Fuller and has appeared on the judges’ panel for all of its previous seasons.

Check out his post below.

I am so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying “Cue Music” but I wish them well — Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) March 4, 2022

It is also unknown if Cat Deeley will return to host the season. She has hosted each season since the show’s second year but moved home to London during the pandemic. Auditions are set for later this month in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of So You Think You Can Dance on FOX? Do you want to see Lythgoe return as a judge?