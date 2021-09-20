The Big Leap: Season One Viewer Votes

Which characters will get to realize their dreams in the first season of The Big Leap TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Big Leap is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Big Leap here.

A FOX musical dramedy series, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people. They attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Big Leap TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Big Leap should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.