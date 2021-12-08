The Big Leap: Season Two? FOX Series Creator Hoping for a Renewal

The Big Leap wrapped on FOX earlier this week, and the creator is hoping the series returns for a second season. Liz Heldens is also the executive producer and showrunner for the dramedy which stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Season one followed the behind-the-scenes drama of a fictional dance competition show.

Heldens spoke about the possible return of the FOX series in an interview with Deadline:

“We are very hopeful about a season two! The show does well on Hulu, the cast is spectacular, it’s been well received, and people who find the show really love it.”

If The Big Leap is not renewed, Heldens is hoping viewers did learn something by watching the series. She said the following:

“I hope the show will continue! But I think what Paula says in her last video to Mike in episode 110 sums it up: ‘Do stuff with people. That’s what life is.’”

What do you think? Do you want FOX to renew The Big Leap for a second season?