Monday TV Ratings: 9-1-1, The Bachelorette, NCIS, The Voice, 4400

Monday, December 6, 2021 ratings — New episodes: 9-1-1, The Big Leap, 4400, The Voice, The Bachelorette, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Specials: A Very Boy Band Holiday and Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City. Reruns: (none).

Note: Monday’s ratings were delayed by Nielsen so these numbers represent the network finals (rather than the usual fast affiliates).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?