Monday TV Ratings: The Good Doctor, NCIS, The Big Leap, Roswell New Mexico, The Voice

The Good Doctor TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Monday, September 27, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Voice, Ordinary Joe, 9-1-1, The Big Leap, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, and Roswell, New MexicoReruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Terrence

CBS may be improving on their Monday 9pm time slot from last season, but sacrificing NCIS to do it was foolish.

