Sex/Life: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Relationship Drama Series

Sex/Life is returning for a second season. Netflix has renewed the relationship drama, which stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette. The show is inspired by 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton.

With the renewal announcement, Netflix revealed that 67 million people have watched the first season of the series in its first four weeks of release.

Showrunner and creator Stacy Rukeyser said the following about the series’ renewal:

“Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying. When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series in a press release.

“SEX/LIFE is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) wasn’t always a stay-at-home wife and mother living in the suburbs. Before she married loving and reliable Cooper (Mike Vogel) and moved to Connecticut, Billie was a free-spirited wild child living in New York City with her best friend Sasha (Margaret Odette), working hard and playing even harder. Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here – and then her husband finds her journal. Will the truth about Billie’s past start a sexual revolution in her marriage, or lead her down a path back to the life she thought she left behind with the man who broke her heart?”

A premiere date for Sex/Life season two will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of Sex/Life on Netflix?