After Life: Season Two; Ricky Gervais Series Previewed by Netflix

Ricky Gervais is returning to Netflix with the second season of After Life, and the streaming service is now showing off what is to come in a new trailer. The new season will show his character trying to ‘turn a new leaf’ while dealing with the death of his wife.

Netflix revealed the following about season two ofin a press release. Check that out below.

“Still struggling with immense grief after the death of his wife, Tony (Ricky Gervais) is trying to turn over a new leaf. Will he succeed in helping the people around him, or will he go back to being the same old Tony?”

Check out the trailer for the new season of After Life below. The new season arrives on April 24.

