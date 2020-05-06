After Life: Season Three; Ricky Gervais Series Renewed at Netflix

After Life still has more life in it. According to Deadline, Netflix has renewed the Ricky Gervais TV show for a third season.

The dark comedy-drama centers on the newly widowed Tony (Gervais). Once upon a time, Tony had a great life, but after the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman), he decides to change up his approach to living.

I haven’t run out of ideas, though, because we haven’t gone in depth with a lot of these characters. You can keep twisting the knife. It’s the tip of the iceberg. It’s like, imagine you moved to a town and you’ve met a few people. You’ve spent five hours there. You don’t go, ‘I think I know everything about this town,.”

Netflix recently revealed they have negotiated an overall deal with Gervais that includes a third season of After Life, stand-up specials, and more. Previously, Gervais told Deadline he still has plenty of ideas for After Life

