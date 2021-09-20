Another Life: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

Are the Salvare and her crew doomed? Has the Another Life TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Netflix science fiction drama, Another Life stars Katee Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow, A. J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Blu Hunt, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, and Lina Renna. The space opera centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff), commander of the Salvare space exploration ship, who leads her young crew on a perilous mission, in search of alien intelligence.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Another Life for season two. Sources have told us that, internally, when Netflix decides to renew, they usually do it within a month. That said, we’ve noticed the announcements can take a little bit longer. If the news is good, no news is probably not good news. Until we know either way, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Another Life cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/30/19 update: Netflix has renewed Another Life for a second season.



