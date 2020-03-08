Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul Charles, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere. In the story, Ruby Red (Charles) is a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen. She travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ (G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking and scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits — one tall and one small — travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 8, 2020, AJ and the Queen has been cancelled so there won’t be a be second season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew AJ and the Queen for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on AJ and the Queen cancellation or renewal news.

