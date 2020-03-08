Menu

AJ and the Queen: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

AJ and the Queen TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Netflix)

The Television Vulture is watching the AJ and the Queen TV show on Netflix. Can this odd couple learn from one another? Has the AJ and the Queen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, AJ and the Queen stars RuPaul Charles, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Tia Carrere. In the story, Ruby Red (Charles) is a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen. She travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ (G.), a recently orphaned, tough-talking and scrappy 11-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits — one tall and one small — travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 8, 2020, AJ and the Queen has been cancelled so there won’t be a be second season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew AJ and the Queen for season two. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on AJ and the Queen cancellation or renewal news.

3/8/20 update: AJ and the Queen has been cancelled so there won’t be a be second season.
 

AJ and the Queen Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the AJ and the Queen TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



L Jackson
L Jackson

Cute show —enjoyable =- I hope it is not cancelled.

March 7, 2020 3:17 am
S. Sang
S. Sang

Really enjoyed show, would be big mistake to cancel.

February 29, 2020 12:35 am
Cecil Bishop
Cecil Bishop

Coming from my self who doesn’t watch anything but live sports I found myself captivated with this awesome show. Please don’t cancel

February 16, 2020 10:50 pm
