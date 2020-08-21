Vulture Watch
How will Elizabeth and her family face the challenges ahead? Has The Crown TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Crown, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, season three of The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Jane Lapotaire, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Geraldine Chaplin, Michael Maloney, Emerald Fennell, and Andrew Buchan. The historical drama unfolds during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Colman) of the United Kingdom. Covering the events between 1964 and 1977, Elizabeth faces a rapidly changing Britain, her family continues to struggle against the needs of the monarchy and the wants of their fracturing personal lives.
The Crown has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut November 15, 2020. The series ends with season six. Stay tuned for further updates.
What do you think? Are you glad that The Crown TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?
I just started watching this show and I love it. I can’t wait to see it all.
So i’m in Spain, Vielha, Where they are supposed to be shooting, I went at the casting and i got in as a extra in the series, but the hotel they were in just closed due to Corona, i don’t know if they will cancel the shooting.