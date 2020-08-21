Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, season three of The Crown stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Jason Watkins, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Jane Lapotaire, Charles Dance, Josh O’Connor, Geraldine Chaplin, Michael Maloney, Emerald Fennell, and Andrew Buchan. The historical drama unfolds during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Colman) of the United Kingdom. Covering the events between 1964 and 1977, Elizabeth faces a rapidly changing Britain, her family continues to struggle against the needs of the monarchy and the wants of their fracturing personal lives.



Will Netflix cancel or renew The Crown for season four? The streaming service has renewed the show through a sixth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Crown cancellation or renewal news.



